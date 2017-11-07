Numerous shots fired at the corner of W. 7th St. and Jacobs Ave.

Numerous shots were just fired on the corner of W. 7th St. and Jacobs Ave. in Crowley

According to Chief Jimmy Broussard at the scene, the Crowley Police Dept. received a call at approximately 7:50 p.m. reporting gunshots. Numerous witnesses reported hearing around 15 gunshots.

Chief Broussard had advised that details are sketchy at this time, however a number of spent casings and an abandoned vehicle were found at the scene.

Further details will be provided as they become available.