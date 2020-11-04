One dead in Church Point shooting

One person is dead, one is in jail and a juvenile is being sought following a shooting Tuesday night in Church Point.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Church Point Police Department conducted an investigation into a shooting incident in the corporate limits of Church Point.

According to police reports, officers responded to South McMillan and East Ebey streets shortly after 7 p.m. regarding a reported shooting.

APSO was asked to handle the investigation, according to Gibson.

Thus far, the investigation has revealed that two victims were fired upon by two suspects while walking.

Multiple shots were fired at the victims with one victim, a 14-year-old male, struck. The victims died Wednesday afternoon of his injuries.

Nicholas Ardoin, 18, of Church Point, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and initially charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Those charges were likely upgraded with the death of the juvenile.

Bond has been set at $510,000.

A second juvenile suspect is being detained for questioning in this matter, Gibson said.

The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of kin.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to call detectives at 788-8721 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-8477.

The investigation is continuing.