Special City Council meeting on budget set for Tuesday

This afternoon the City of Crowley issued the following Special Council Meeting Notice:

You are hereby notified that a Special Council Meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Crowley will be held on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 426 North Ave. F, Crowley, LA.

The purpose of said meeting will be to:

1. To Consider Ordinance 1511:

2. AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING, FINALIZING AND IMPLEMENTING THE ANNUAL OPERATING BUDGETS OF REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES FOR THE CITY OF CROWLEY FOR THE FISCAL YEAR, BEGINNING SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 AND ENDING AUGUST 31, 2021; AND TO PROVIDE FOR ALL MATTERS RELATIVE THERETO; AND TO REPEAL ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES INCONSISTENT OR IN CONFLICT THEREWITH.