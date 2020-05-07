Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Crowley Acadian Ambulance Service medics Charles Hundley and Joe Neumeyer, recently received certificates for successful completion of a 120-hour EMT-Intermediate course enabling them to administer IV solutions to serve trauma patients.

... 4-H Club presidents receiving certificates for the Best Club Meeting Award are Stephanie Hains, Redemptorist Jr., first place; Dawn Hebert, Evangeline Jr., second place; Lenore Broussard, Morse Elementary, and Doug Lachaussee, Mermentau Elementary, tied for third place.

... Incoming and outgoing Candy Striper officers include Linda Zaunbrecher, Mona Duncan, Alicia Kratzer, Ann Reggie, Lauire Dupuis and Kathy McNeely.

25 years ago

... Crowley High School students who will be performing in the production of Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Fall of the House of Usher” are Brandi Martin, Mindy Martin, Maranda Aguillard, Will Broussard, Jason Martin, Cyrstal Istre, Emily Baker and Darla Hargrave.

... Notre Dame’s Alex Dore tees off in the Division IV State Golf Tournament at Squirrel Run. Dore finished with a two-day total of 205 to help the Pioneers to a third place, 676 total.

... Members of the Pioneer baseball team include Stephen Guidry, Josh Gibson, Justin Lee, Brannon Hooper, Stephen Broussard, Robbie Hoffpauir, Kyle Comeaux, Jeff Duhon, Christian Hensgens, Maxie Trahan, Michael Rougeau, Chad Broussard, statisticlan Claire Wimberly, Trey Signorelli, Keith Bollich, Dexter Guidry, Brock Adams, Tecolas Touchet, Ryan McAtee, Garrett Shreve, statistician Claire Gaspard, trainer Aimee John, Coach Neal Young, manager Brent Jones, Gerald Hodges, Kurk Thomas, George Dorr, Robbie Thibodeaux, Deuce Shreve, Billy Boulet, manager Ryan Thibodeaux and Head Coach Greg Garner.

10 years ago

... In recognition of the month of May as the month in which Catholics honor Mary, the Mother of Jesus, St. Michael Elementary held a special ceremony on school grounds. Taking part in the events were Kimla Gatlin, Connor Kirsch, Jane Leonards, Stefan Moeller, Noah Mire and Brittany Nolan.

... Grant Wilson Suire of Crowley took top honors in his division of the PBS Go! Writers Contest for children in grades kindergarten through third sponsored by LPB.

... The first-grade class at Mermentau Elementary held a Poetry and Punch session for their parents and members of the APSB. The class recited various poems they had written and served punch and cookies. Students participating include Alex Barbier, Tyron Brown, Daidun Dupre, Gavin Leblanc, Megan Breaux, Daijon McZeal, Keyanna Wilkerson, Noah Martin, Sky Lafossse, Tyler Breaux, Jordan Broussard, teacher Melanie Voisin, Jay Clark, Martin LeJeune and Kiara Fontenot.

5 years ago

... The West Crowley Beautification Board awarded the May Yard of the Month honor to Rose Jacob, whose residence is located on West Sixth Street. On hand for the presentation were Anthony Bias, Jacob and Dr. Ezora Proctor (chairperson).