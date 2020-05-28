Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Taking part in First Communion ceremonies held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau are Tara Richard, Carl Barbier, Cedric Istre, Jessica Broussard, Miguel Rivera, Katrina Cormier, Terry Shuff, Timothy Guidry, Teacher Mrs. Rena Broussard, Stephanie LeBlanc, Bridgette LeGross, Monique Cormier, Chad Martin, David Romero, Karen Watkins, Eva Romero, Tara Doucet and Father John Engbers.

... Members of the Crowley High School FFA Chapter placed second in meat judging in the State FFA Judging Contest held at LSU. Those participating include State FFA President Johnny Fontenot, Keith Schexneider, Karl Monceaux, Theron Harrison, Wade Richard (alternative team member) and Louis Cramer, vocational agricultural teacher.

... Crowley Middle School fifth grade students with all A’s are Suzanne Acklen, Clara Benoit, Troy Borill, Jackie Buller, Carol Dailey, Catherine Dailey, Angela Istre, Shawn Lee, Emily Lormand, Michelle Martin, Connie Meche, Janice Menard, Tina Miller, Melissa Mire, Christine Perrodin, Karla Perry, Jonese Phillips, Roy Robinson, Marshall Rosinski and Laura Wallis.

25 years ago

... Mrs. Fredrick M. de la Houssaye, Honorary State Regent, installed new officers for the Acadia Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution for the 1995-1998 term. They include Mrs. Bobby Stringer, regent; Mrs. Albert Pruitt, chaplain; Mrs. Richard Arnaud, treasurer; Mrs. Donald Jones, librarian; and Mrs. Russell Adam, curator.

... Winners from Academic Games Day held recently at South Crowley Elementary School for LEAP students include Page Gray, Carly Foreman, Hannah Venable, Jenny Melanson, Stephanie Daigle, Jessica Simon, Kathryn Alleman, Andrea Alleman, Allison Dupuis, Grethen Schmaltz, Ashley Sarver, Jace Galland, Patrick Arnold, Justin Foreman, Laura Gilder, Blake Fogleman, David Olenforst, Scott Miller, Casey Orillion, Joey Guidry, Reginald Richard, John Cutler, Alex Gray, Tim Odom, Adam Foreman, Gregory Dupuis, Keil Galland, Ashley Avery, Chris Avery, James Orillion, Jon Choate and Joshua Quagliardo.

... During the Crowley High School Baccalaureate and Commencement Program held in the CHS gym, Assistant Principal Mrs. Evelyn Julian presented the American Legion Post 506 Award to graduating seniors Yosha Ardoin, daughter of Mrs. Linda Lewis, and Shane Washington, son of Kenneth and Pamela Zachary.

10 years ago

... Notre Dame High School graduates of 2010 who received Scholars Honors, maintaining a 3.5 to a 3.69 GPA throughout their high school career were, Emily Broussard, Joseph Deviller, Rachel Doucet, Amber Faulk, Elizabeth Guidry, Kristin Perry, Blaine Richard, Hunter Stover and Caroline Thevis.

... North Crowley Elementary students who maintained an overall 4.0 grade point average include Dakota Forrest, Bryson Trahan, Dakota DeBarge, Tyson Guillory, Dayten Richard, Veranis Mire III, Alana Abshire, Anna Jones, Mariah Price, Catherine Comeaux, Kaitlyn Darbonne, Le’Lani Warren, Jeremy Johnson, Dustin Darbonne, Alyssa Huval, Taylor Perrodin, Hadden Cormier and Tranaye Brooks.