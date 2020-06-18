Highlights of the Past

45 years ago

... Members of the Israelite Baptist Church Men’s Choir, who performed at the Acadia Arts Council “Evening With the Arts” are Marcal Poullard, director; Ray Willams, B. Foreman, James Johnson, Bunzy Yokum; Rev. G.E. Poullard, pastor; Bobby Malbrough, Freddie Yokum, Darrel Johnson and Charles Solomon.

... Night Fever students and faculty of the Meceal Hollier School of Dance presenting the last number in the recital, under the direction of Delores Nutt included Stephanie Spallino, assistant; Deborah Nutt, assistant, Jenny Gary, Terrell Simon, Kathleen Hanley, assistant and Sandra Romero.

... At the swimming party of the Crowley Christian Co-op are Nadia de la Houssaye, Stephanie Hanagriff, Isabella de la Houssaye, Michelle Cossey, Pat Fields, Lee Wright, Gene Fields, J.J. Vincent, Greg Manuel, Lisa Vincent, Liz Hindman, Stephen Simpson, Billy Pinac, Leslie Johnson, Brett Faulkner, Randy Simpson, Lynn Simpson, Mitchell Hindman, Lucy Plettinger, Tracy Morgan and Keith Wyatt.

25 years ago

... The Crowley Tournament Team (Lil Biddy League) won first place in the eight and under division of the Ponytail Classic Tournament held in Lafayette. Members of the team include, Megan Breaux, Andrea Trahan, Jacob Arabie, Brittany Arabie, Andrea Pinac, Adam Schexnayder, Brittany Miller, Missy Perry, Heather Schexnayder, Allison Milton, Lindsey Gautreaux, Amy Simon (Defensive MVP), Tori Miller, Amy Helo, Mamie Melanson, Toy Carmouche, Bethany Sinclair, Kim Flash, Coaches Bradley Trahan, Glenn Patin, Ed Schexnayder, Robert Helo and Rhonda Simon.

... There were more than 258 children at story Time at Westwood Housing Development office building during the week of June 5-9. Lunch was served each day to the children. The story time was coordinated by the National Association of University Women. Those who participated were April Harmon, Kenon Simon, Darius Harrison, Michael Harmon, Miyoka Harmon, Ruth Francis, Rashonda Bolden, Amanda Senegal, Kelly Nelson, Raven Wheeler, Rasha Wheeler, Latoya Wheeler, Sharay Aaron, Tranessa Meaux, Cheree Meaux, Delvin Bolden, Kelby Daniel, Dexter Dugar, Rokell Wheeler, Jacqueta Andrus, Jerell Andrus, Etosha Bernard, Kyron Benoit, Marcka Jackson, Coby Harmon, Shaneka Wiltz, Wyosha Johnson, Donkelisier Jackson, Alton Stevenson, Ryobe Stevenson, Tina Gallow, Tearrea Allen, Darius Allison, Jakill Rickmoder, Jacquirl Comeaux, Shandera Comeaux, Latrice Comeaux, Naticia Gwinn, Nicholas Dugar, Iesha Simon, Brittin Nolon, Beulah Reed, Brice George, Qualyon Zachery, Matthew Beverly, Quincy Bates, Brandon Harmon, Ashley Valliern, Michael Williams, Antonio Spivey, Leticia Winbush, Toy Carmouche, Shaneka Wiltz, Wyosha Johnson, Marcus Winbush, Josha Winbush, Colby Washington, Lawona Poullard, Jerry Drake, Cheree Meaux, Racquel Wheeler, Coby Washington, Debra Reed, Sierra Ledet, Constance Batiste, Michael Vallien, Kyris George, Lester Byers, Mylon Wilson, Chad Meaux, Dimetrius Harrison, Larry Fisher, Wynston Cormier, Jamel Guidry, Taconnie Spencer, Cyntojias Spencer, Larry Mayfield, Elnora Reed, Kevin Reed, Terry Savoie, Sondra Malveaux.