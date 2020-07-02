Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... New members of Kappa Gamma Zeta initiated during ceremonies held in the civic room of the Bank of Commerce are Barbara Burnette, James Etta Poullard, Mary Andrus, Jackie Wiltz, Margaret Walker, Meridian Vallery, Bobbie Andrus, Helen Wilridge and Mary Figaro.

... The formal dedication and grand opening of the Gallery was held. The building is sponsored by the Crowley Art Association. Present for the ribbon cutting are Billie Fulkerson, Shirley Griffin, Rev. Harry Hataway, Gail Stickley, Mayor Robert Istre and Carolyn Petry.

... New Officers and members of Charter ‘67 in attendance for a swimming party are Mary Zaunbrecher, treasurer; Judy Gill, secretary; Marti Gonzales; Beth Royer; Belinda Green, president; Debbie Richard, vice-president; Madeline Doga; Kay Cuccio and Vickie Green.

25 years ago

... Members of the Crowley Braves in the Colt League include Quincy Joseph, Dwayne Schexnayder, Danny Deville, Bruce Broussard, Shane Marquis, Scott Menou, Head Coach Gilbert Tevy, Bill de la Houssaye, Brandon Stafford, John Tevy, Scott Carboni, Kentry Richard and Assistant Coaches Scotty Hebert and Rocky Stafford.

... The Crowley Rotary Club recognized several members for their contributions throughout the past year, including Lynn Boone, recipient of a certificate for service as bulletin editor; Ronnie Aymond, awarded Paul Harris Fellow and past president’s plaque; and Mike McBride, who was named “Rotarian of the Year”.

... June Zaunbrecher’s Spring Recital was held at Mowata Baptist Church. Among those who participated were Hannah Rockett, Tammi DeVera, June Zaunbrecher, Lelyra Delaphous, Amanda Smith, Katie Trahan and Ashley Garber.

10 years ago

... Iota’s Jake Hebert was chosen to represent Bloomer Trailers in the International Finals Youth Rodeo in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

... Hailey Johnson was elected to the state parliamentarian position at 4-H University. State winners were named in several contests including Jenna Smith, Brittany Dominque and Hanna Miller in Consumer Decision Making and Elizabeth Dartez, Soybean illustrated talk.

... A Lifetime Service Award was presented by President Mary Briley to Mina Ford for 28 years of volunteer work at the American Legion Hospital. The Pink Ladies that were in attendance to present the award were Babs Simon, Gayle Godeaux, Eula Meaux, Lou Cormier, Sylvia Dischler and Aline Guidry.

5 years ago

... Four members of the Crowley Boxing Club recently completed in the National Junior Olympics in Charleston, West Virginia. With over 600 boxers competing, Blake Marceaux and Jeremiah Marceaux each won the bronze medal in their respective weight classes. LaQuan Scott claimed a silver medal and LaQualin Scott reached the quarterfinals before falling in a close decision.

... Glenn Quebedeaux, former sports editor at The Crowley Post-Signal, received the 2015 Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Dinner in Natchitoches.