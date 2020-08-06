Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Alvin L. Ceaser was honored for 10 years of service as head of the Seventh Masonic District at the Grand Lodge session held in Lake Charles.

... Team members of the Snoopies in the Biddy League included, Darrean Thomas, Connie Nutt, Marisa Louvier, Tracey Meyers, Tammy Melancon, Christie Keigley, Rachel Richard, Neena Graham, Raquel Robinson, Ida Bertrand, Joyce Bertrand, Joney Phillips, Cathy Beniot, Cynthia Joseph, Tiffany Thomas and Martha Bertrand, assistant coach.

... Katherine Keigley receives a full tuition scholarship to LSUE. Prsenting the scholarship was Dr. Nancy Webb, LSUE staff member; and Kay Cunningham, secretary treasure of the Crowley Visual Arts Advisory Board.

25 years ago

... The Rice Palace hosted the Chamber After Hours social and over 150 guest were in attendance at the quarterly event. Several new members of the chamber present included, Alice Quibodeaux, Eva Hunter, Tina Reaux, Michelle LeBlanc, James R. Cook, Clinton Carter, Adam Gates, Dr. Ted Reaux and Bill Pinac.

... Msgr. George Mollo Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus held their annual installation banquet at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota. Taking office for the new year are Johnny Hains, past Master; Nugie Leleux, purser; Willis Broussard, captain; Albert Lee Hebert, faithful navigator; Clarence Brown, admiral; Dalbert Daigle, outer sentinel; Edward Stelly, marshal; Lloyd LeBlanc, trustee; John F. Ohlenforst, trustee; Willie Myers, scribe; Louis Seilhan, pilot; Harry Domingue, trustee; and Paul Sonnier, inner sentinel.

... A large group of Iota Junior 4-H’ers and their sponsors visiting Branson, Missouri, includes Trip Coordinator Judia Lacombe, Brooke Rachal, Chris Short, Tonya Reed, Aimee Miller, Anya Stodred, Mallie Logue, Joanette Vilair, Kasie Mulkey, Cherie LeJeune, Hannah LeJeune, Kelli Trahan, Julie Logue, Julia Clement, Trenton Trahan, Kayla Couillouet, Rebeckah Stroderd, Heather LeJeune, Jennifer Barbier, Amanda Myers, Tricia Mulkey, Julie Gatte, Shannon Dietz, Connie Trahan, Kim Fruge, Sonya Fruge, Bridgett Rachal, Jill Thevis, Tiffany Roy, Amanda Miller, Erika Fruge, Miriah Cox, Daniel Worrell, Brandon Borill, Kathy LeJeune, Andy LeJeune, Wanda Myers, Phyllis LeJeune, Janice Hebert, Cheryl Short, Brenda Dietz, Roxanne Miller and Thomas Gotte

10 years ago

... Louisiana Treasurer John Kennedy spoke to the Crowley Lions Club during their weekly luncheon. Kennedy spoke about ways the state can make its economy more “capital friendly” so that young people wouldn’t be leaving the state in droves for work.

... Acadiana Council on Aging celebrated summer with “Fun in the Sun Water Wars.” Area senior citizens and staff enjoyed bar-be-que and fought with water guns. Those participating include Una Maynard, Elizabeth LeJeune, Lorena Dickinson, Margaret Byron, Theresa Fitch, Daniel Victoria, Nancy Borin, Bernice Terro, Inest Hanks, Ethel Dogay, Kathleen Richardson, May Hudson, Irella Francis, Dot Beniot, Rena Breaux, Mike Husseser, Marie Breaux, Faye Kelly, Mildred Deville, Joseph Victor, Florene Boudreaux, Mary Demauchest, Matilda Bartie, Edna Broussard, Andrew Douglas, Myrtie Bertrand and Fontella Cole.