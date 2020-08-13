Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Patricia Guidry crowned Ruthie Gayle Welch the new Miss Crowley 1980 in ceremonies at the Rice Festival Building. Miss Guidry was reigning 1979 Miss Crowley and she gave her throne over to Miss Welch, one of 33 contestants in the annual pageant.

... Mathilda Mosa’s Crowley Cuties attended McNeese State University Twirling Camp in Lake Charles. The girls won 58 twirling ribbons given for the hardest workers. They include, Amanda Ritter, Jan Broussard, Salisa Theriot, Monica Istre, Shapri Guidry, Renee Istre, Kelli Patin, Chris Perrodin, Rhomona Sonnier and Monica Broussard. Also on the last day of camp there was a modeling contest. Salisa Theriot was named Miss Personality and Rhomona Sonnier was named Miss Modeler of 1980.

... Crowley Post 15 slugger Tony Robichaux responded with the “high slap” after clouting a home run into right field. The homer was the only hit of the night for Crowley as they absorbed a 17-1 loss.

25 years ago

... Members of the Blue Jays in the Shetland League included Seth Cormier, Keelan Baudoin, Jason Bailey, Alex Hebert, Meagan LeBouef, Joshua Williams, Brice Nickel, Kurt Kirsch, Cy Quebedeaux, Joe Dave Petitjean, Cody Huesers, David Hoffpauir, Cathryn Core and Coaches Glenn Quebedeaux and Shella Baudoin.

... LSU at Eunice graduates in radiologic technology who received pins during a recent ceremony included Rachelle Lynn Kidder, Krista Sebastien, Charlotte J. Chapman, Lisa Ann B. Manuel, Holly E. Huval, Adele Landry Sigur, Aimee Ardoin, Betty S. Manuel, Rod A. Morein, James David Guillory, Crowley Kaylon L. Bonds, Mary Claire Soileau and Gilbert W D’Aville.

... Christopher Abshire and Shawn Viator, members of Midland FFA Chapter, were elected to area offices at the annual Area III Leadership Confrence held at the State Department of Education Youth Center in Bunkie.

10 years ago

... The Iota High School Class of 1945 held their 65th reunion at Fezzo’s restaurant in Crowley. In attendance were Bobbie Foret, Loula Reed, Anna Mae Leger, Rae Faulk, Marvin Self and Tony Brown.

... Hunter Joseph Guidry of Hathaway killed his first turkey. It had an 8.5 inch beard and his spurs were 1.5 inches. Hunter killed the turkey in Rock Springs, Texas, with his dad, Joey. Hunter is the grandson of Audrey and Raleigh Miller of Iota and Pat and Joe Guidry of Hathaway.

... Mayor Greg Jones presented Alderwomen Mary Melancon with a pin from the Louisiana Municipal Association honoring her for serving four terms or 15 years of service on the Crowley City Council, Melancon represented Ward 4 Division B.

5 years ago

... Members of the Main Street Association met at Zeus’ Restaurant to begin planning for the City’s annual Taste of Crowley Event, which began in 2008 highlighting the city’s cuisine. Among those in attendance were Juanita Morrow, Alexis Guillory, L.J. Gielen, Main Street Director Connie John, Patti Lawrence and Jill Habetz.

... Alex Domingue and Vanessa Benoit were named winners of the Knights of Columbus Council 5499 Awards.