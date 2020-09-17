Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Officers and members of the Essence Civic and Social Club are James Etta Poullard, chaplain; Vicky Milson, historian; Cella Bernard, parliamentarian; Lamara Hollier, photographer; Betty Ceaser, president; Katherine Webster, assistant secretary; Audry Spencer, treasurer; and Cheryl Bias, vice president.

... Chosen as the prince and princess to represent Iota Elementary School in the International Rice Festival Jr. King and Queen Contest are Quintin Quibodeaux, 6-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Quibodeaux; and Jillian Gatte, 7-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Gatte, all of Iota.

... The Crowley Garden Club welcomed new members, including Sarah Bercier, Teddy Jean Greenwald, Sylvia Lamm, Bitsy LeLeaux, Valerie Trahan, Marie Underwood, Juanita Mier and Vera Wade.

25 years

... Elected to serve as the North Crowley Elementary School 4-H Club officers for the 1995-1996 school year are Ryan Stovall, Adam Doucet, Megan Domingue, Lauren Habetz, Ann Leger, Trendy Guidry and Heather Chambliss.

... American Legion Auxilary Acadia Unit 15 Girl State participants each gave a presentation of their activities while attending Girl’s State in Baton Rouge. Those taking part were Laura Thibodeaux, Erin Carney, Alyssa Reed, Anne LeJeune, Jeanne Lambousy, Joanie Schendel, Gertrude Broussard, Amy Pastor, Jessica Loewer, Jeanne Fruge, Allison Guidry and Nancy Briley.

... Chosen as Student Council representatives for the Junior class at Notre Dame were Stewart Beard, Brittany Brignac, Jenika Hanks, Claire Leleux and Alexis Wingate.

10 years

... Estherwood Elementary selected first graders Kaytlin Keller and Jacob Greene as their prince and princess for the 74th International Rice Festival. Kaytlin is the daughter of Candace LeFleur. Jacob is the son of Sarah and Allen Green Jr.

... The LSU AgCenter took center stage at the Crowley Rotary Club’s weekly meeting, discussing the country and state’s rice origins and the work the research station has and continues to do. Among those in attendance were Barrett Courville, Davis Dautreuil, Adrienne Vidrine, Dustin Harrell and Isabella de la Houssaye.

... Crowley Kiwanis Boxing Club members that recently completed in Shreveport and Houston include Alex George, Tyrese Cormier, Dreylan Adams, Kalon Winters and Coach Arthur Scott.

5 years

... North Crowley Elementary School has chosen Princess Braylie Istre, 6, daughter of Bonnie Istre and Shannon Istre; and Prince Jay’cob Johnson, 6, son of Gerald Johnson, both first graders, as representatives in the 79th Rice Festival’s Junior King and Queen Contest.

... Students participating in the National FFA Convention were Kyle Hebert, Wyatt Manuel, Dylan Breaux, Levi Manuel, Macey Vidrine, Callie Hoffpauir, Advisor Jude Sittig and Aaron Duncan.

... South Crowley Elementary School has four new members of its faculty, including Jaci Ashby, Katie Fontenot, Carolyn Thevis and Gretchen Wild.