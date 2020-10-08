Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Jamie Jo Martin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Katri Martin, was named first runner-up in a tri-state competition including Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas, the Little Miss USA Pageant held in Shreveport. The four-year-old was sponsored by P&L Food Mart, Bob Prather and Norma Lagrange.

... Given recognition and presented with engraved pins for having perfect attendance during 1979-1980 are National Association of University Women members Ezora Proctor, James Etta Poullard, Violet Amos, Odessa Welcome and Wadie Bias.

... The American Business Women’s Association chairman and officers taking part in the sixth anniversary meeting are Yvonne John, enrollment chairman; Marie Miller, president; Jeanette Habetz; and Martha Pierette members.

25 years ago

... Young ladies named to the 1995-1996 Crowley High School Homecoming Court are Jocelyn LaCaze, daughter of Gary and Glenda LaCaze; Football Sweetheart Dana Douget, daughter of Jan Carboni and Anthony Douget; Sheila Augustus, daughter of Michael and Carol Augustus; Courtney Gary, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Gary; Beth Ledford, daughter of Fay and Duane Ledford; Stephanie Booth, granddaughter of Beatrice and Wallace Joseph; Trina Proctor, daughter of Rev. and Mrs. James W. Proctor; Amber Stewart, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Stewart; Kim Thevis, daughter of Phillip and Katie Thevis; Mandy Labat, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Labat; and Kerri Hebert, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jean Hebert.

... In recognition of September being National Rice Month, Mayor Robert Istre signed a proclamation. On hand for the signing were Alexis Sarver, Courtney Melanson, Emily Regan, Jody Sarver, Betty Faulk, Farm Bureau Queen Jill Habetz, Ann Regan, Rose Breaux, Linus Regan, Sylvia Habetz and Jack Habetz.

... Leaders of the Beta Club for the 1995-1996 school term at Egan Elementary School are Katy Douget, president; Amanda Foreman, vice president; Brook Duhon, secretary; Julie Sensat, treasurer; and Stephanie Robin, sponsor.

10 years ago

... They have one in Texas too! The 41st annual Winnie Rice Festival was held in Winnie, Texas. It was attended by Delores Matthews, Karen Perry, Warren Guidry, Stella Guidry, Norris Matthews, Troy Perry, David Hebert, Janet Hebert, Amy May, Jeff Leger, Amber Comeaux, Albert Leleux, Elisabeth Leleux, Suzy Webb, J.C. Webb and Sharon Comeaux.

... Redemptorist Catholic School 4-H officers were named during a special ceremony held after a school Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Those present for the ceremony were Logan Aguillard, Patrick Cormier, Logan Hebert, Craig Domingue, Meredith Rasberrry, Eulalie Cormier, Hannah Rosinkski, Matthew Foster, John Duos, Eric LaCombe, Alex Domingue, Elise Miller, Kaitlyn Richard, Father Matthew Higginbotham, Kylie Hebert, Victoria Gaudin, Lacy Patin, Emilie Richard and Michelle Puissegur.

... First graders Jaiki Landry and Madison Richard represent Church Point at the 2010 International Rice Festival. Jaiki is the son of Gerjuan Landry. Madison is the daughter of Kay Dougie and Todd Richard.