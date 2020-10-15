Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Taking part in the judging of the International Rice Festival Window Decorating Contest are Gary Arnold, Mechelle De la Houssaye, Damian Calato, all the news department of Channel 10, who served as judges, and Thera Hillard, chairman, Elaine Hilliard, co-chairman, Steve Stefanski, president-elect, and Jo Ann Broussard, president.

... Chosen as the prince and princess to represent Rayne Catholic Elementary School in the International Rice Festival Junior King and Queen are Jennifer Heikamp, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Heikamp; and Seth Meyers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Myers.

... Notre Dame Student Council freshman representatives elected for the 1980-81 school term are Robert Credeur, Bonnie Gossen, Kayla Manuel, Gretchen Leonards and Rosie Hindley.

25 years ago

... Miss Shelia Augustus was crowned as the 1995-1996 Crowley High Homecoming Queen during halftime ceremonies of the CHS vs Sam Houston football game in Gardiner Memorial Stadium. Taking part in the ceremonies were Michael Augustus, Shelia’s father; Alicia Matthews, 1994-95 homecoming queen; Queen Sheila Augustus; Carol Augustus, Sheila’s mother, and Clark Hoffpauir, CHS Athletics Backers President.

... The Egan Elementary eighth graders recently began publishing a monthly school newspaper, the Gator Gazette. The students on the staff are Rene Morgan, Julie Sensat, Alisha Cormier, Brooks Hebert, Christa Miller , Brook Duhon, Katy Douget, Erin Dupuis and Mrs. Stephanie Robin, sponsor.

... The Student Council representatives for the 1995-96 school year at St. Francis Elementary School are Fran Dietz, Carl Dichler, Patrick Simon, Margaret Guidry, Logan Pousson, Clair Miller, Kyle Hebert, Laurin Latiolais, Gretchen Stemplewski and Brandon Lafosse, Joe LeJeune and Kimberly Webb, Blanch Zaunbrecher, Michael Miller and Malissa Boudreaux, sponsor.

10 years ago

... Andre Lyons of Crowley was selected to be the 2010 International Rice Festival Queen. Lyons was sponsored by the Evangeline Oil and Gas and is the daughter of Felicia and Marcy Lyons. She represented the Evangeline Oil and Gas Festival.

... Estherwood’s Anthony Borill won the 74th International Rice Festival Rice Eating Contest held on the main stage. On hand for the trophy presentation were Wayne Melancon, Tom Regan, Anthony Borill, Billy Beasley, Dr. Jack Wise and Keith Frederick.

... Ducks Unlimited Cajun Chapter committee members include Katie Chaisson, Deana Bergeaux, Alecia Bergeaux, Blake Bordelon, Kay Beasley, Billy Beasley, Paula Lucero, Kenny Lucero, Bryan Benoit, Larry Chiasson, Kevin Benoit, Dylan Veronie, Mike McBride, Kirk LeBouef, Melody Veronie, Tim McBride, Chuck Sebetto, Mick Leleux, Randy Leger, Ken Hebert, Henry Stefanski, Ben Mitchell, Wanda Benoit, Stephanie McBride, Gary Monceaux, Johnny John and Mike H. McBride.

5 years ago

... Hosting a benefit to raise awareness of the alarming number of suicides among veterans were Paul E. Gregg (Vets on a Mission); Rebecca Phillips and Sam Phillips of Sam’s Place.