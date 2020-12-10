Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Iota Elementary 4-H Club members who participated in the Cystic Fibrosis Bike-a-thon are Chad Miller, Shane Perry, Brian Wriborg, Marcy Manuel, Cory Fruge, Lawrence Ritter, Chad Pocket, Scott Roy, Sandy Murphy, Tim Stout, Chad LeJeune, James LaCombe and Troy Ollier.

... Members of Iota Elementary 4-H Dairy Judging team who placed first in parish are Tammie Miller, Tonya Miller and James LaCombe.

... Members of the Brownie Troop 285 are Laurrie Green, April Wagner, Rachelle Breaux, Heather Monceaux, Rosalind Milson, Angela Rung, Shalonda Davis, Olivia Abshire, Tommy Perry, Nicole Mouton, Tera LeDoux, Phyllis Savoie, Tiffany Melancon, Melissa Duhon and Mary Duhon, leader.

25 years ago

... Members of the Jayhawks in the 7-9 year old Football League include Anthony LeJeune, Blake Beard, Britlyn Doucet, Zackary Doty, Ashley Wilson, Brandon Landry, Coy Deville, Joshua Smith, Coby Washington, Eric Suire, Dominque Trahan, Jonah Benoit and Coach Hollis Doucet.

...The November meeting of the Crowley Garden Club was held at the home of Mrs. Greg Jones, assisting Mrs. Jones with hostess duties were. Mrs. Price Barbour and Imogene Lacour.

... Students from South Crowley Elementary School who performed in the Christmas Musical, Babes in Toyland at the Rice City Civic Center are Travis Schrader, Kimberly Pinion, Hollie Richard, Emily Cormier, Justin Cormier, Justin Kershaw, Celeste Habetz, Kellie Guidry, Brittany Citizen, Andrew Bellard, Jeremy Broussard, Brittnie Cormier, Tyler Borill, Johnathon Domingue, Heather Cormier, Jeanie Villejoin and Mark Spell. Students from North Crowley Elementary were Koury Nelson, Leslie Campbell, Justin Foreman, Asa Musick, Roderick Morgan, Stacy Kilpatrick, Shari Trahan, Ann Lege, Amy Breaux, Romona Tezeno, Heather Chambliss, Nicole Guidry, Lauren Habetz, Cherish Malbrue, Denique Demingeaux, Megan Domingue, Aaron Broussard, Trendy Guidry, Betty Thomas and Precious Comeaux.

10 years ago

... Nationally recognized artist Candice D. Alexander was honored with a gala by the Crowley Art Association. She was welcomed by CAA President Robert Baxter.

... The Crowley Chamber of Commerce put on its annual Christmas Business After Hours at the Grand Opera House of the South. Over 250 people attended the event. Of those in attendance were Kim Gattle, Thomas Gattle, Mary Gattle, Leon Poche, Bryan Francis, Chad Monceaux, Mike McBride, Bryant Gielen, Jack Montoucet, Melinda Malmay, Kim Bernard, Trey Signorelli, JoAnn Broussard, Dannier Nugier, Gene Gilder, Troy Breaux, Kayla Link, Daniel Fontenot, Chee Chee Gielen, Ken Dugas, Larry Broussard, Jeff Dore, Scott Soileau, Tony Douget and L.J. Gielen.

5 years ago

... Selected as the Crowley High FCCLA Sweetheart and Beau were Sweetheart MaKayleen Milson and Beau TyVon Griffen.

... Crowley’s City Clerk Erin Cradeur was sworn in to replace former clerk Judy Istre.