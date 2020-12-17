Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... In attendance for the Child Activity Club fall party are Billy Boulet, Ryan McAtee, Allison McAtee, Christina Saab, Allison Broussard, Jan Broussard, Nicholas Myers, Ann Miers, Courtney Beard, Claire Gaspard, Lindsay Adams, Ryan Adams, Richie Richard, Jamie Richard, Mary Elizabeth Broussard, Ann Broussard, Adrienne Meirs, Ali Gaspard, Erin Adams, Michele Carr, Stewart Bier, Emily Gaspard, Robin Boulet, Meg Bier, Chad Morrow, Chad Gielen, Amy Richard, Shannon Stefanski and Catherine Carr.

... Children of Xi Psi chapter of Beta Sigma members in attendance for the breakfast with Santa are Lisa Vincent, J.J. Vincent, Thomas D’Aquin, Stephanie Hebert, Cherie LeJeune, Kerri Hebert, Belinda Wales, Brandi Gary, Emily Baker, Elizabeth Baker, Katherine D’Aquin, Kevin LeJeune, Beau Soileau, Mandy Morgan, Yvette Lee, Stacey Prudhomme, Robbie D’Aquin, Christopher LeJeune, Seth Soileau, Karlan Brammer and Susan Brammer.

25 years ago

... The new Church Point Elementary School building was officially dedicated Monday afternoon. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony are Paul DeRousselle, Tommy Richard, Mrs. Greg Fruge, Benjamin Guidry, Leonard Matt, Ranchella Ward, Mayor Harold Beaugh, Allison Thomas, Superintendent Bobby Stringer, CPE Principal Sandra Doguet, Lt. Governor-Elect Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, Michael Bellard, PTO President Leslie Noel, Leighe Briscoe, Steve Barry, Brooke Guidry, Charlie Daigle, Sierra Landry and Margaret Reagan.

... Chosen for their academic achievement and good behavior for the first six weeks as Morse Elementary’s French star students are Bryson Louvierre, Courtney Simon, Ashley Delhomme, Tel Rouse, Heather Fontenot, Nikki Stutes, Jeremy Cormier, J.R. LeBouef, Brittany Primeaux, Brady Leger, Cody Hanks, Amanda Romero, Laura Woods, Bridette Leger, Stephen Hogan, Scott Trahan, Crystal Patin, Ginger Jones, Tonya Clark, Danielle LeBouef, Tony Louvierre, Dawn Jones, Clifford LeJeune, Joshua Vincent, Cassie LeBlanc, Chad Gaspard, Ramsey LeBlanc and Sandy Thibodeaux.

... Members from the Iota Junior High 4-H Club who recently completed the Parish Demonstrations contest were Mallie Logue, Julie Logue, Kellie Trahan, Erin Cart, Lauren Fontenot, Jennifer Barbier, Amanda Myers, Brooke Rachal, Alexis Lee, Gretchen LaCombe, Amanda Miller, Amy Miller, April LeBlanc, Brandi Wimberly, Robyn Wriborg, Danielle Roy, Miriah Cox and Catrina LaFosse.

10 years ago

... The ladies of the “Get Fit” exercise class, sponsored by the Acadia Council on Aging, met for their annual luncheon. In attendance were Instructor Margie Abshire, Lou Duhon, Gloria Faulk, Norma Courts, Sarah Bercier, Claudette Johnson, Rosalie Landry, Celena Wiltz, Barbara Benoit, Helen Benoit, Diane Breaux, Diane Breaux, Dixie Leleux, Louise Henry, Lula Sanderford, Chelsea Bernard, Betty Faulk, Ethel Babineaux, Dot Leleu, Sylvia Dischler, Margaret Young, Bonnie Gaspard, Dolly Angel, Lynne Lafleur, Mary Simon, Sylvia Gaudet, Peggy Sandidge, Barbara Geesey, Claire Beslin, Stella Hildreth, Rose Millet, Millie Comeaux and Patricia Smith.