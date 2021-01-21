Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Iota High School Beta Club officers who attended the Louisiana Beta Club convention held in Baton Rouge were Shannon Fruge, vice-president; Sonya Fruge, historian and Ellen LeJeune, reporter.

... Elroi Simon, a member of the Midland High School FFA Chapter, placed third in the parish FFA Creed Contest held in Iota.

... Members of the Morse Elementary School Pep Squad include Cindy Richard, captain; Margaret Richard, co-captain; Susan Pellerin; Rhonda DeJesus; Debra Broussard; Colleen Ryder; Carolyn Clement; Stephanie Trumps; Lynette Simon; Tina Duhon; Cynthia Benoit; Beth Vaughan; Debra Hebert; Amanda Boudreaux; Tamica Schexnider; Ruthy Thibodeaux; Patricia Mooseebroker and Barbara Clement.

25 years ago

... The Fourth Grade Library Club officers at Ross Elementary for the 1995-96 school year are Bridget Montgomery, president; Ashley Allen, vice president; Lauren Doucet, secretary; Genie Boullion, treasurer; LaKeisha Angel and Christa Sellers, reproters.

... Individuals recognized by the Notre Dame Student Council for their contributions to the success of NDHS were Mrs. Lee Wilfert Nevitt, Volunteer of the Month; Mrs. Barbara Manuel, Teacher of the Month; Lisa Saab, Representative of the Month; and Kasey Habetz, Pioneer of the Month. John Dailey, principal, presented the awards.

... Student Council Officers at Ross Elementary for the 1995-96 school year are Matthew Miller, president; Nyleen Bellard, vice president; Bridgette Montegomery, secretary; Lauren Doucet, treasurer; and Jessica Guidry, reporter.

10 years ago

... Various board and committee members of the Crowley Main Street Association on hand for the finalizing of the groups scheduled events for 2011 were Connie John, Darlene Villejoin, Susie Baronet, Dr. Ezora Proctor, Alderman Steven Premeaux, P. Rita Johnson, Raynell Gilder, Robert Baxter and Patricia Johnson.

... A holiday social was held for the 3-10 Social Club. Serving as hostesses were Flo Jones, Peggy Landry, Louise Morrow and Brucie Landry. Guest were Beverly Aucoin, Aimee Bercier, Janice Hargroder, Teddie Jean Greenwell, Yvonne Nichol, Sandy Melancon, Carolyn Sittig, Litza Fogleman. Members present were Sarah Bercier, Bobbie de la Houssaye, Betty Faulk, Jackie Fogleman, Mary Freeland, Kay Frugé, Joan Hoffpauer, Kaki Hoffpauer, Immogene Lacour, Barbara Scanlan, Valerie Trahan, Elaine Wright, Helen Zaunbrecher, Helen Aaron and Barbara Geesey.

... Notre Dame standout Taylor Simon signed a National Letter of intent to play softball for LSU-Eunice beginning in the fall. On hand for the signing were Stace Simon, mother; Taylor Simon; Paul Simon, father; Tim Stelly, LSUE coach Andy Lee, Notre Dame softball coach Lauren de la Houssaye; Notre Dame volleyball coach Tara Young and Notre Dame athletic director Lewis Cook.

... State Representative Jack Montoucet presented Bertrand Delone, the Mayor of Paris, with a ceramic frog from the city of Rayne. Montoucet was in Switzerland attending a meeting of the International Association of Francopohone Mayors.