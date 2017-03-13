Luncheon honors 2017 Town Revelers Mardi Gras queen

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Past Mardi Gras Queens joining Queen to King Cimmer LXII, Karen Badon Spaetgens, seated fourth from left, at the Thursday, March 2, Queen’s Luncheon held in her honor at the Crowley Town Club were, seated from left, Lisa Dupuis, Delores Nutt, Dr. Sue Croughan, Ellen Dailey, Patti Brammer; standing, Judy Guillot, Sandi Doré, Nancy Tislow, Willie Mae Dailey, Khaki Hoffpauer, Becky Lamm, Nettie Constantin and Katie Chiasson.
Many royal subjects celebrated the reign of Queen to King Cimmer LXII, Karen Badon Spaetgens, at the annual Queen’s Luncheon held at the Crowley Town Club, including the Pages to the Queen and the Maids of this year’s “Big City Cimmer,” front row from left, Pages to the Queen Brylee Thibodeaux and Ava Shuff; back row, Maids Tiffany Richey and Nichole Landry; Spaetgens; and Maids LaKayla Stelly, Kelly Bergeaux and Sandra Royer.
Enjoying the Queen’s Luncheon held in honor of Queen to King Cimmer LXII, Karen Badon Spaetgens, were the wives of this year’s king and dukes, from left, Gwen Foreman, Pharbie Comeaux, Angie Goff (wife of King Cimmer LXII Shane Goff), Spaetgens, Dr. Kristy Taylor, Amanda Cramer and Shanna Morgan.