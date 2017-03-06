Performers ‘set the scene’ at Town Revelers’ Carnival Ball

PHOTO SUBMITTED

Krewe of Town Revelers Ball Revelers performing as New York City Taxi Drivers at the Feb. 25 Carnival Ball were, inside taxi, Andy Ardoin, ball captain; first row from left, Benji Guillot, Dwayne Fulton, Ronald Stelly, Dr. Kyle Richey; second row, Bryan Benoit, Scott Lowry, Terry Shuff, Chris Brammer and Clayton Dailey.