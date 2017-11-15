Volunteers recognized for service at cookery contest

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Acadia and Jeff Davis Volunteers for Family and Community Club members serving as hostesses for the 81st International Rice Festival Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, seated from left, Mary Ann Sagrera, Babs Simon, Martha Grantham, Sylvia Guillotte, Ernie Freeman, Betty Miller, Lois Richard; first row standing, Alice Pastor, Sharon Romero, Nellie Cheek, Rusty Leonards, Mary Credeur, Rosie Trahan, Audrey Myers, Jeanette Crochet, Marilyn Strickland, Brandi Martin; second row standing, Ella Thevis and Wilma LeJeune.
4-H Jr. Leaders/Ambassadors assisting with the 81st IRF Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, seated from left, Harley LeBlanc, Braille Cormier, Megan Breaux, Alaina Vincent, Alexis Vincent; standing, Hannah LeBlanc, Kathryn LeBlanc, Cole Zaunbrecher and Eulalie Cormier.