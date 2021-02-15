April wedding to unite Ellen Leonards, James Domengeaux

Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Gregory “Buck” Leonards Sr. of Crowley announce with pleasure the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Ellen Charlotte to James Harvey Domengeaux Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Harvey “Jimmy” Domengeaux Sr. of Lafayette.

The Rev. Monsignor Keith Derouen will officiate the ceremony during a Nuptial Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Crowley on April 16, 2021.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. Braxton Isham Moody III and the late Mrs. Thelma Hebert Moody of Crowley, and Mr. Leonard Lawrence Leonards and the late Mrs. Barbara Link Leonards of Crowley.

Miss Leonards is a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Crowley. She attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, earning her Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication in 2015. She received her Master of Business Administration from the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2017.

The groom-elect is the grandson of Mrs. Lois Allen Sudduth and the late Dr. Perry George Sudduth of Abbeville, and the late Judge and Mrs. Jerome Eraste Domengeaux Sr. of Lafayette.

Mr. Domengeaux is a 2010 graduate of St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette. He attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 2014. He graduated from Loyola College of Law with his Juris Doctorate in 2018. He is an associate attorney at the law firm of Davidson Meaux Sonnier McElligott Fontenot Gideon & Edwards in Lafayette.