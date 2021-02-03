Lily S. Waldron weds Nicholas A. Zaunbrecher

GEORGIA - The historic Georgian Hall in Athens, Georgia, was the picturesque setting on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, for a five o’clock late afternoon wedding ceremony uniting Lily Starling Waldron and Nicholas Aaron Zaunbrecher in marriage.

The bride is the daughter of Starling Hollis Waldron and the late Archie M Waldron, of Hahira, Georgia. Her grandparents are Mrs. Rheta Minton Sexton and the late Mr. and Mrs. David King Hollis Jr.

The groom is the son of Ann and Alfred L. Zaunbrecher Jr. of Rayne. His grandparents are Marceline Zaunbrecher, the late Alfred L. Zaunbrecher Sr., and the late Mr. and Mrs John H. Golden Sr.

Celebrating the double-ring ceremony was Fr. Byron Miller, pastor, the groom’s godfather and family friend from Liguori, Missouri and president of Liguori Publications.

Readings were recited by the groom’s sister, Alyssa Zaunbrecher Lowery.

Music was provided by the Athena Quartet, including Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring – J. S. Bach - seating of families, Canon in D – J. Pachelbel - processional, and Hornpipe – G. F Handel - recessional.

The bride, escorted by her brother, Alexander Minton Waldron, was radiant in a formal wedding gown featuring a V-neckline with a coordinating V-back accented with an oversized bow flowing to a cathedral length train. A cathedral-length veil of sheer illusion was accentuated with lace along the edging falling from a simple hair comb, while she carried a hand-held bridal bouquet of white peonies, garden roses, freesia and miniature magnolia leaves.

Attending the bride as her maid of honor was her sister, Hollis Marie Waldron.

Bridesmaids included her friends, Elizabeth Mackey Burks, Alyssa Bradford Gates, Morgan McKenzie Kinney, Elizabeth Hanson South, Melissa Ruth Stewart and Lindsey Major Tilley.

Bridal attendants each wore a formal-length, one shoulder dress in an elegant navy blue tone while carrying a nosegay of white roses, stock and miniature magnolia leaves.

Honorary flower girl was the groom’s godchild, Harper Reeds Lowery.

Attending his friend as best man was Hunter Gill Palmer.

Groomsmen included a number of the groom’s friends, including George Leslie, Green Broussard, Marshall Milo Garrett, Lance Teaster Ginn, William Robertson Karam, Jesse Dillard Lambert and Clair Scott Smith III.

Ushering guests were Brandon Philip Curwick, Marshall Alan Holt and Kelly Blaine Polander, friends of the groom.

Male attendants wore classic black tuxedos with boutonnieres of white roses and miniature magnolia leaves accenting their lapels.

Immediately following the wedding ceremony, the couple was honored during a reception on site at the Georgian Hall, a magnificently restored 1909 Grand Hotel in Historic downtown Athens, Georgia.

As guests entered, the entrance table was topped with a photo book of Scotland which was used as the guest register. The book commemorated where the couple was engaged.

The hall’s grand doors and windows were decorated with fresh magnolia wreaths, while fresh magnolia and fir garland adorned the bar. Tables were decorated with gold vases of winter greens and assorted white flowers.

Among the refreshments was the bride’s cake, a simple three-tiered confection with fresh miniature magnolia leaves and white flowers atop an ornate gold riser.

The groom’s cake was a replication of a traditional crawfish boil consisting of a lifelike aluminum-colored pot filled with boiled crawfish, corn, potatoes and sausage.

The event was catered by South Bar and Kitchen of Athens, Georgia.

Entertainment was provided throughout the evening by the band, Flavor from Atlanta, Georgia.

For their post-wedding trip, the couple traveled to Park City, Utah.

Prior to the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom’s parents on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Wall and Broad in historic downtown Athens, Georgia.

The bride attained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and will graduate in May of 2021 with a Master of Business Administration from the University of Georgia.

Groom attained a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University.

Couple will reside in Charlotte, North Carolina.