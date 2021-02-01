‘Acadian Brown Cotton’ exhibit featured at Hilliard

Thanks to the landmark exhibition “Acadian Brown Cotton: The Fabric of Acadiana,” museum-goers can explore and discover the 250-year history of handwoven brown cotton textiles in Acadiana.

The exhibit is currently on display at the Hilliard Art Museum on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where it will remain through June 30.

Acadian brown cotton blankets were taken for granted by past generations. Today they are cherished for their artistic merit and cultural importance.

The exhibition is the most comprehensive project to date dedicated to the cultural traditions associated with the farming and weaving of brown cotton in Acadiana.

According to the museum, “Acadian Brown Cotton: The Fabric of Acadiana” is much like the blankets on view in that it is composed of many threads.

The exhibition consists of six sections that, taken as a whole, represent an ambitious synthesis of folklore, anthropology, economics and art history. “A Mother’s Love,” the first section, describes how weaving practices passed largely from mother to daughter and features genealogical analyses that illustrate, in a general sense, how weaving as a cultural tradition idiom in Acadiana tended to spread geographically.

The following two sections, “Ginning to Weaving” and “Acadian Homestead,” deal with the weaving process and home furnishings that were common in Acadian households before the mid-twentieth century. “Revitalizations,” the fourth section, explores how economic conditions in Acadiana played an important role in the revitalization of brown cotton weaving over the last 150 years.

The next section is an interesting follow-up to the fourth in that it looks closely at the current wave of Acadian brown cotton revitalization as an economic and cultural force. Specifically, the emphasis is on the community-organizing activities of the organization “Field to Fashion in Acadiana” and its emphasis on sustainability and economic empowerment. This vibrant current initiative provides a fascinating opportunity to witness history actively being written in the context of Acadian brown cotton’s larger story.

The final section addresses Acadian brown cotton weaving as “Visual Culture.” Concepts of artistic intention, symbolism, art as commodity, and the difficulty of navigating between artistic classifications such as craft, decorative art, and fine art are discussed within the context of Acadian brown cotton blankets.

Artists whose works are on view include master spinner and weaver Elaine Larcade Bourque, as well as Austin Clark, Leah Graeff, Ben Koch, Lena Kolb, LaChaun Moore and Francis Pavy. Their creations illustrate how weaving traditions can or have become more symbolically important than subsistence practitioners ever thought possible.

For those not able to visit, the museum also offers a virtual 360-degree tour, as well as a large variety of online materials, including interviews, videos and educational tools.

For more information on the exhibit, visit https://thefabricofacadiana.org/.

For more information regarding museum hours and admission prices, visit http://www.hilliardmuseum.org/.

Funding for the exhibition comes from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, and the National Endowment for the Humanities.