Acadia Chapter DAR visits Coushatta Tribe in Elton

PHOTO SUBMITTED
Enjoying the day spent by the Acadia Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution at the Sovereign Nation of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana were, seated from left, Kathy Oliver, Dorothy Grimsley, Sherrill Garber, Mary Anna Leverett, Hilda Bollich, Sandra Pruitt, Elaine Simon, Desiree Casey, Suzanne Eason, Rhonda Whitfield, Peggy Scanlan, Jo Anne Arnaud, Mitizie Gardiner, Kakie Hoffpauer; standing, Carole Pullin, Cindy Poirot, Trudy Patterson, Camille Reed (women’s issues chairman), Director of the Heritage Department of the Coushatta Tribe of Elton Jonas John, Charlene Lacombe (Acadia Chapter DAR regent), Anna Thompson (Coushatta Tribe member), Alma Reed (American History chairman), Sandra Lopez, Yvonne Tramel, Felicia Andrepont, Margie Reed, Monika Hebert, Kathy Trahan, Joy Petre and Judy Guidry.
Fri, 11/10/2017 - 3:03pm Saja Hoffpauir