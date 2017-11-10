PHOTO SUBMITTED
Enjoying the day spent by the Acadia Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution at the Sovereign Nation of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana were, seated from left, Kathy Oliver, Dorothy Grimsley, Sherrill Garber, Mary Anna Leverett, Hilda Bollich, Sandra Pruitt, Elaine Simon, Desiree Casey, Suzanne Eason, Rhonda Whitfield, Peggy Scanlan, Jo Anne Arnaud, Mitizie Gardiner, Kakie Hoffpauer; standing, Carole Pullin, Cindy Poirot, Trudy Patterson, Camille Reed (women’s issues chairman), Director of the Heritage Department of the Coushatta Tribe of Elton Jonas John, Charlene Lacombe (Acadia Chapter DAR regent), Anna Thompson (Coushatta Tribe member), Alma Reed (American History chairman), Sandra Lopez, Yvonne Tramel, Felicia Andrepont, Margie Reed, Monika Hebert, Kathy Trahan, Joy Petre and Judy Guidry.

Acadia Chapter DAR visits Coushatta Tribe in Elton

Fri, 11/10/2017 - 3:03pm Saja Hoffpauir

Members of the Acadia Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution were recently guests of the Sovereign Nation of the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Acadia Parish, LA. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017