Marlene Brantley took first place honors with her entry in the Underwater Design category, with her entry also garnering her the coveted “Designer’s Choice” award.

Virginia Duson’s entry won first place in the Plaque Design class.

This entry by Jackie Fogleman took first place in the Transparency Design class.

Christie Brammer won first place with this design in the Creative Line/Mass, Vertical Design class.

The Horticulture Division of this year’s Annual Standard Flower Show, presented by the Crowley Garden Club, lined the full length of the Bank of Commerce’s main branch lobby.

On hand to judge the show were, seated, Lisa Couvillion; standing from left, Sherill Laborde and Karen Gremillion.

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Before making their way to the flower show venue, the judges, who had all traveled from out of town, enjoyed a luncheon at the home of Crowley Garden Club member Christie Brammer. Hostesses for the event included, from left, Isabella delaHoussaye, Brammer, Virginia Duson, Bobbie delaHoussaye and Charlotte Freeland.

Annual Standard Flower Show winners announced

Mon, 05/01/2017 - 5:39pm Saja Hoffpauir

The Crowley Garden Club was proud to hold its 37th Annual Standard Flower Show on Thursday and Friday, April 20-21. The ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Acadia Parish, LA. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
P.O. Box 1381, Crowley, LA 70527
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017