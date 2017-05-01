Annual Standard Flower Show winners announced

Marlene Brantley took first place honors with her entry in the Underwater Design category, with her entry also garnering her the coveted “Designer’s Choice” award.
The Horticulture Division of this year’s Annual Standard Flower Show, presented by the Crowley Garden Club, lined the full length of the Bank of Commerce’s main branch lobby.
On hand to judge the show were, seated, Lisa Couvillion; standing from left, Sherill Laborde and Karen Gremillion.
THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Before making their way to the flower show venue, the judges, who had all traveled from out of town, enjoyed a luncheon at the home of Crowley Garden Club member Christie Brammer. Hostesses for the event included, from left, Isabella delaHoussaye, Brammer, Virginia Duson, Bobbie delaHoussaye and Charlotte Freeland.