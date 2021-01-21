Bayou Teche Museum to hold online fundraiser

The Bayou Teche Museum has made the difficult decision to forgo its annual fundraising gala traditionally held in January.

With the imperative patronage of steadfast sponsors and loyal resident supporters, this year they will focus their efforts on a safer online auction and raffle.

The goal is to raise the funds necessary to not only cover annual operating expenses and exhibit enhancements, but also to continue the expansion into the adjacent Donald “Doc” Voorhies Wing.

“The auction will feature one-of-a-kind items and experiences you’ve come to expect and that you can only get through the museum, from an original painting by world renowned artist Hunt Slonem, trips off-the-beaten path and behind the scenes, to staycations and other adventures,” said Marcia Patout, museum director.

There will also be jewelry, sculpture, dinners, décor, art, fashion, theater tickets, gift cards and baskets and more.

The raffle gives participants the chance to win a Caterpillar 6500-Watt Portable Generator. Raffle tickets will be available both online and at the museum.

The auction will be featured online at https://teche.cbo.io. Bidding starts on Feb. 1 and will last for two weeks, ending on Feb. 14.

The Bayou Teche Museum is a state-of-the-art museum with a permanent collection of artifacts and memorabilia from the region tells the story of a growing city, its people, culture and industry all centered around the “snake-like” curves of the Bayou Teche. The museum is home to George Rodrigue’s studio, which includes the painting he was working on before his 2013 death.