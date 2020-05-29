Article Image Alt Text

Bayou Teche Museum

Bayou Teche Museum reopens

Fri, 05/29/2020 - 11:43am
NEW IBERIA

The Bayou Teche Museum in New Iberia plans to reopen its doors to the public on Thursday, May 28.
Operating hours will be Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. All other days and times must be made by appointment.
Museum staff say that the building has been cleaned and sanitized and that guests will need to practice social distancing while visiting. This will include hand washing and disinfecting.
Staff and volunteers will wear masks and the museum encourages visitors to do the same, but wearing a mask to the museum is not required.
For more information call (337) 606-5977 or email bayoutechemuseum@gmail.com. Updates can also be found on Facebook.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020