Bayou Teche Museum reopens

The Bayou Teche Museum in New Iberia plans to reopen its doors to the public on Thursday, May 28.

Operating hours will be Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. All other days and times must be made by appointment.

Museum staff say that the building has been cleaned and sanitized and that guests will need to practice social distancing while visiting. This will include hand washing and disinfecting.

Staff and volunteers will wear masks and the museum encourages visitors to do the same, but wearing a mask to the museum is not required.

For more information call (337) 606-5977 or email bayoutechemuseum@gmail.com. Updates can also be found on Facebook.