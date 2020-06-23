Article Image Alt Text

Book club shows appreciation

Tue, 06/23/2020 - 3:52pm
CROWLEY

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Members of the Crowley Book Club recently hung a banner in appreciation of healthcare workers, EMTs, sanitation workers, firefighters, police and delivery workers who have continued to provide services throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Club members include, from left, Sandy Melancon, Esther Trahan, Margie Morgan, Carla Lambousy, Barbara Meyer, Christine Wise, Adele Carr and Mary Zaunbrecher. The banner is located on the eastern end of East Hutchinson Avenue.

