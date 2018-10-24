SUBMITTED PHOTO
Members of the Crowley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., on hand for the chapter’s recent breast cancer and domestic violence awareness event, along with those participating in the event program included, front row, Jada Young (daughter of the late Chyna Young of Crowley, who was killed as the result of domestic violence); second row from left, Betty Gums (Israelite Baptist Church), Ruth Wilson, Shanetta Poullard Green (domestic abuse survivor), Chevon Clayborne (breast cancer survivor), Sharon Rawls, Sheryl Alexander, Bertha Stevens, Cynthia Dominick, Deborah Webster; third row, Cheryl Shelvin Lewis (member of sorority chapter and first lady of Israelite Baptist Church); Eliska Joseph (first lady of Jerusalem Baptist Church), Mona Mel Woods (Israelite Baptist Church), Aisha Ali, Vicky Milson, Regina Allen (GinaCares), Latikka Magee-Charles, Sherry Yokum (Israelite Baptist Church), Dr. Michelle Calloway; fourth row, Marlon Drew.

Chapter hosts domestic violence, breast cancer awareness event

Wed, 10/24/2018 - 3:18pm

The Crowley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., recently paired with GinaCares to sponsor an afternoon devoted to ...

