Article Image Alt Text

Chapter says goodbye to 48-year member

Fri, 10/30/2020 - 11:40am
CROWLEY

PHOTO SUBMITTED
Members of Laureate Mu chapter of Beta Sigma Phi recently met at the home of Elsie Rowell to wish goodbye to chapter member Nancy Tislow, seated. Tislow, who has been a member of the group since she moved to Crowley in 1972, will be moving to be near her daughter and her family. Sharing memories and refreshments with Tislow were, standing from left, Cheryl LeMaire, Phyllis Triggs, Connie Jaubert, Glenda Atkinson and Shirley Griffin. Also present but not pictured were Brenella Joubert and Rowell.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020