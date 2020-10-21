Couple plans November wedding

Gaylon and Stephanie Thibodeaux of Roberts Cove are announcing the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Sarah Marie Thibodeaux, to Clint David Henry, son of Karl and Susan Henry, also of Roberts Cove.

The couple will be united in marriage on Friday, Nov. 27, during a six o’clock evening Nuptial Mass at St. Leo IV Catholic Church in Roberts Cove, followed by a reception at The Warehouse Event Center in Rayne.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Anthony and Josephine Berken Thevis of Roberts Cove, Harvey Thibodeaux of Indian Bayou and the late Melba Sarver Thibodeaux.

Sarah is a 2015 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in Crowley, a graduate of Louisiana State University at Eunice and is attending Louisiana State University at Alexnadria majoring in psychology and family studies. She is employed by the Acadia Parish School Board at Central Rayne Kindergarten.

The prospective groom is the grandson of the late Nolton and Rita Neu Menard, Vernice Gautreaux of Rayne and the late Remie Henry, all of Rayne.

Clint is a 2009 graduate of Rayne High School and is employed by Offshore Energy Services.

Following their wedding, the couple plans to reside in Roberts Cove.