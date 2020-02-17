Crowley Garden Club hosts ‘flower show’ at Southwind

PHOTO SUBMITTED

The Crowley Garden Club recently held its monthly meeting at Southwind Assisted Living. For the second year in a row, the club members brought everything the residents would need to create their own floral designs for a competitive flower show. Among those participating in this year’s “flower show” were, seated from left, Southwind residents Mary Ann Sagrera, Sherlene Robichaux, Enez Marx and Martha Bordelon; standing, CGC members Sissy Gall, Sandra Pruitt, Barbara delaHoussaye, Kathy Sherwood, Sammy Reggie III, Myra Broussard and Virginia Duson; Southwind resident Lottie Keith; and CGC members Jackie Fogleman, Isabella delaHoussaye and Georgie Petitjean.