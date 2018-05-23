Crowley High Class of ’58 gathers for 60-year reunion

SUBMITTED PHOTO
Members of the Crowley High School Class of 1958 on hand for their 60-year reunion were, seated from left, Dinah “Nonee” Reed, Sylvia Bigelow Habetz, Carolyn Spell Habetz, Kathryn Barnett Leger, Suzanne Firmin Edwards, Betty Vallot Mitchell, Jane Broussard Neisser, Nola Duhon Hains, Delores Vincent Labbie, Charlotte Hamic Smith; standing, Luby Guillot, Charles King, Don Barras, Tom Davies, Carl Brazell, John Sarver, Teddy Bertrand, Buddy Hoffpauir, Johnny Miller, Paul Richards and Ken Vigee.
