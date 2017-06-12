Crowley High School Class of 1962 enjoys two-day reunion

LSN STAFF PHOTO / Josie Henry
Members of the Crowley High School Class of 1962 gathering for dinner at Chef Roy’s in Rayne on Saturday, June 3, were, front row from left, Earline Spell, Marie Reid, Betty Miller, Linda Lacroix, Peggy Faulk, Carol Hayes, Shelly Hoffpauir, Betty LeBlanc, Shirley Richard, Carol Bienvenue, Lois Richard, Riley Schexnider, Judy LeJeune, Larry Lawson, Joe Freeland, Bobby Finley, Larry Bobbitt; back row, Chris Brammer, Dan Young, Doris Richard, Betty Cochran, Sharon Bienvenue, Lou Richard, Bobby Linscombe, Herschel O’Dell, John Ed Potier and Ed Cotton.
Mon, 06/12/2017 - 4:01pm Saja Hoffpauir