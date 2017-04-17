Delta Debs, Beaux enjoy Annual Presentation Tea

PHOTO SUBMITTED

Members of the community, parents and well-wishers were provided with “A Passport to Paris” at the Annual Debs and Beaux Presentation Tea sponsored by the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Crowley Alumnae Chapter. A beautifully decorated room featuring the sights, sounds and icons of France staged the setting for the artful scene. The debutantes and beaux honored their parents and demonstrated their talents ranging from original spoken word pieces, dramatic renderings, praise dances and violin solos. The seven accomplished young women and men composing this year’s coterie of excellence were formally presented to society on Saturday, April 1, in a grand cotillion ball themed “Midnight in Paris.” The proud parents on hand for the tea included, front row from left, Daniel Jones, Laura Jones, Donald Woods, LaToshia Dugar, Diedra Maynard, Sherita Hollier, Monshita Givens, Roy Givens, Lynetta Sylvester, Joseph Sylvester and Danielle Damon. Debs and Beaux included, back row, Donald Woods III, Joseph Sylvester, Heather Jones, Zaria Hollier, Mia’ Guillory, Doraian Givens and Quincy Damon.