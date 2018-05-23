Dolores L. Nutt School of Dance holds 2018 recital

SUBMITTED PHOTO
Participating in the Dolores L. Nutt School of Dance 2018 recital were, first row from left, Maddison Credeur, Briley Bertrand Trahan, Emma Hanks, Graclyn Trahan, Faith Falcon, Bentlie Truelove; second row, Logan Shelton, Vaughn Sonnier, Madysen Romero, Brooke Benoit, Megan Pellissier, Morgan Richard, Russell Guidry, Aubry McMurray; third row, Dolores Nutt, Trey Romero, Jeffery Benoit, Leah Melancon, Alana Abshire, Daegan Castille, Madisun Lacombe, Julia McMurray, Kaytlin Keller, Caitlynn Falcon, Gwen Simon, Taren Adams, Tim Lejeune, Joseph Charpentier; fourth row, Sandra Trahan, Robbie Simon, Rebecca Phillips.
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 10:45am Saja Hoffpauir