El Festival Español de Nueva Iberia 2020 has been cancelled

Regretfully, El Festival Espanol de Nueva Iberia’s planning committee and La Asociacion Espanola de Nueva Iberia, Inc. (LAENI)’s board of directors have decided that it is in everyone’s best interest to cancel this year’s festival.

It was originally scheduled for April and then rescheduled for August 29. However, due to an increase in positive testing results, the board has unanimously agreed that the cancellation for this year is definitely warranted and appropriate.

They look forward to a bigger and better festival on April 16 - 18, 2021.

The annual Spanish Gala and the King’s Ball will also be cancelled this year. Those who have purchased tickets to any of these events should contact Treasurer Darren Romero at (337) 967-9153 to request a refund, have their ticket honored in 2021, or, if they wish to allow the cost of their ticket to be a donation to help cover losses due to advertising and printing of materials.

“For those who have made a donation to this year’s festival, we thank you and please know it will carry over to next year’s festival,” said Ebrar Reaux, LAENI president.