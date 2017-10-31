THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Accordion-maker Randy Falcon, seated, presented a program entitled “Musique a la Falcon” at the October meeting of the Attakapas Study Club of Crowley. Welcoming him were club members Liz Regan, Roy Lynn Trahan and Barbara Lengefeld (president).

Saja Hoffpauir, right, the Crowley Post Signal’s Lifestyles Editor, was on hand to present two very old Attakapas Study Club minutes books - one from 1933-1937 and the other from 1946-1957 - to the club. The books had been found in an old home in Crowley and brought to the Post-Signal in the hopes that they would be returned to the club. President Barbara Lengefeld, left, accepted the books.

Falcon speaks to Attakapas Study Club

Tue, 10/31/2017 - 2:47pm Saja Hoffpauir

The Attakapas study Club of Crowley met on Oct. 11 at the home of Ethel Thibodeaux. There were thirteen members and ...

