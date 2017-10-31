Falcon speaks to Attakapas Study Club

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Accordion-maker Randy Falcon, seated, presented a program entitled “Musique a la Falcon” at the October meeting of the Attakapas Study Club of Crowley. Welcoming him were club members Liz Regan, Roy Lynn Trahan and Barbara Lengefeld (president).
PHOTO SUBMITTED
Saja Hoffpauir, right, the Crowley Post Signal’s Lifestyles Editor, was on hand to present two very old Attakapas Study Club minutes books - one from 1933-1937 and the other from 1946-1957 - to the club. The books had been found in an old home in Crowley and brought to the Post-Signal in the hopes that they would be returned to the club. President Barbara Lengefeld, left, accepted the books.