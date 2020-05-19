IPAL announces auditions for ‘Gentleman’s Guide’

The Iberia Performing Arts League has announced that it will hold auditions for “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” on Saturday, June 13.

“A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder” tells the story of the low-born Monty Navarro, who learns that his late mother was disinherited by her family because she married for love rather than station. That means that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family. He figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught?

“Gentleman's Guide” is a murderous romp filled with unforgettable music, non-stop laughs and a scene-stealing role for one actor playing all eight of the doomed heirs who meet their ends in the most creative and side-splitting ways. This musical was the most nominated musical of 2014 with ten Tony nominations and four wins, including Best Musical and Book.

Director Mitchell Prudhomme will hold auditions from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Those auditioning will be asked to sing roughly 1 minute of a song from the show (preferably one sung by the character for whom they are auditioning) and cold read a scene from the script. Rehearsals will begin in July, and performances will fall on Thursdays through Sundays Sept. 11 - 20.

Roles:

Ages are approximate. Vocal ranges, when applicable, are shown in parentheses.

Females

Sibella (F#3 - Gb5) - The girl Monty loves initially. She reciprocates, but cannot commit due to his low station. Age 20-40.

Phoebe (G#3 - G#6) - A gentle girl who proposes marriage to Monty and will do whatever it takes to protect him. Age 20-40.

Shingle (Eb3 - E5) - A friend of Monty’s late mother who brings him the news of his heritage. Age 40-70.

Evangeline - The mistress of Asquith D’Ysquith Jr., who also falls prey to Monty’s scheme. Age 20-40.

Eugenia - The wife of Lord Adalbert D’Ysquith. Age 40-70.

Hilda - A servant of Lord Adalbert. Any age.

Selina - A servant of Lord Adalbert. Any age.

Ensemble - Mourners, ancestors, etc. Any age.

Males

Monty (Bb3 - Bb5) - Handsome, clever, charismatic, vulnerable and endearing. Age 20-40.

The D'Ysquith Family (Bb3 - G#4)- All of the heirs, both male and female, that Monty plots to murder. Age 30-60.

Pickney - An inspector investigating the deaths of the D’Ysquiths. Any age.

Magistrate - A local man of the law. Any age.

Tom - A local farmer who dislikes the D’Ysquiths. Any age.

Dr. Pettibone - The D'Ysquiths' medical examiner. Any age.

Alfred - A servant of Lord Adalbert. Any age.

Ensemble - Mourners, ancestors, etc. Any age.

Auditions will be held at the IPAL site, 126 Iberia St. in New Iberia.

For more information, including the option to receive advanced copies of audition scene, please contact Prudhomme at MJPrudhomme@usa.com.