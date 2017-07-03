KC, Ladies Auxiliary install new officers

THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque

Ruth Hebert, center, was honored as the 2016-2017 Sister of the Year at the Knights of Columbus Sacré Coeur Council #5499 and Ladies Auxiliary Installation and Awards Banquet held on Saturday, June 24. On hand for the presentation of the award were, from left, Deacon Dan Didier, son-in-law of the honoree; Jenny Didier, daughter of the honoree; Bernadette Cormier, Ladies Auxiliary president; Wade Hebert, husband of the honoree; Phyllis Hebert, daughter-in-law of the honoree; and Paul Hebert, son of the honoree.