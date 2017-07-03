KC, Ladies Auxiliary install new officers

THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque
Knights of Columbus Sacré Coeur Council #5499 2017-2018 officers installed at the organization’s Installation and Awards Banquet held Saturday, June 24, included, seated from left, Mark Dupont, deputy grand knight; Paul Hebert, financial secretary; E.J. Marceaux, grand knight; Al Gibson, chancellor; Kenneth Dugas, treasurer; District Deputy John E. Hains II, installing officer; standing, Bart Wild, recorder; Paul Thibodeaux, advocate; Jacob Marceaux, lector; Deacon Dan Didier, chaplain; and Bradley Lacombe, warden.
THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque
Officers of the Knights of Columbus Sacré Coeur Council #5499 Ladies Auxiliary installed for 2017-2018 included, from left, Bernadette Cormier, president; Joyce Broussard, vice president; Monica Bertrand, recording secretary; Ella Sonnier, treasurer; Annette Landry, board member; and Martha Menard, parliamentarian.
THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque
Ruth Hebert, center, was honored as the 2016-2017 Sister of the Year at the Knights of Columbus Sacré Coeur Council #5499 and Ladies Auxiliary Installation and Awards Banquet held on Saturday, June 24. On hand for the presentation of the award were, from left, Deacon Dan Didier, son-in-law of the honoree; Jenny Didier, daughter of the honoree; Bernadette Cormier, Ladies Auxiliary president; Wade Hebert, husband of the honoree; Phyllis Hebert, daughter-in-law of the honoree; and Paul Hebert, son of the honoree.