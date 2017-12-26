THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux
The St. Michael’s Ladies Rosary Group recited a Rosary before enjoying a large breakfast at the Crowley residence of Donna Corley on Tuesday, Dec. 19. In attendance were, seated from left, Betty Faulk, Nettie Romero, Honey Reiners, Sandy Comeaux, Kyla Cormier, Dot Simon; first row standing, Pris Ducote, Elaine Robison, Margie Schultz, Willie Mae Dailey, Georgie Petitjean, Sarah Bercier, Ida Guidry, Sybil Nickel; second row standing, Charlotte Jeffers, Ann Langley, Nicholas Hebert, Brucie Landry, Peggy Hebert, Helen Benoit, Louise Morrow, Barbara Guidry, Norma Dill, Fr. Ed Duhon, Diana Breaux, Donna S. Corley, Gwen S. Butaud and Tammy Truax.

Ladies Rosary Group enjoys annual breakfast

Tue, 12/26/2017 - 10:28am Saja Hoffpauir

