Members of Les Dames Acadienne on hand to enjoy the group’s annual Fun Day were, from left, Cynthia Kratzer, Earline Spell, Rosalie Landry, Janis Coignard, Betty Simon, Marie Reid, Clarice Boullion, Sybil Dupuis, Betty Miller, Nell Pryor, Lois Richard, Helen LeBlanc, Carole Martin, Willie Mae Dailey, Edith Dailey and Sis Ziegler. Also present but not pictured was Bonnie Gaspard.
Les Dames Acadienne celebrate end of club year with ‘Fun Day’
Mon, 06/05/2017 - 3:39pm Saja Hoffpauir