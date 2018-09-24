Les Dames Acadienne hear of upcoming civic events

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux
On hand for the first meeting of the 2018-2019 club year of Les Dames Acadienne were, seated from left, Rosalie Landry, Lucille Chisholm, Betty Miller, Sybil Dupuis, Cynthia Kratzer; standing, Clarice Boullion, Crowley Tourism Coordinator Charlotte Jeffers (guest speaker), Helen LeBlanc, Gallery Coordinator Debbie Butler (guest speaker), Marie Vail-Reid, Betty Simon, Janis Coignard, Louis Richard, Carol Martin, Judy Istre and Main Street Advisory Board Member Jill Habetz (guest speaker).
