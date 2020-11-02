LPB rediscovers ‘The Marchers’ documentary

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) rediscovers a documentary not seen in decades about voter registration efforts in Louisiana on the eve of the historic 2020 election.

A recording of this 1982 documentary nearly lost to history, “The Marchers: 16 Days on Highway 1,” was recently digitized and preserved through the work of LPB’s Louisiana Digital Media Archive (LDMA) with support from a grant award from the American Archive of Public Broadcasting (AAPB).

“The Marchers: 16 Days on Highway 1” was first broadcast on LPB on August 18, 1982. The documentary chronicles the 16-day, 246-mile Black voter registration march from Shreveport to Baton Rouge that took place in June 1982.

The march was sponsored by the Louisiana NAACP and the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus.

The program includes highlights of the speeches made by several civil rights activists, including A.Z. Young, the organizer of the 1967 Bogalusa Civil Rights March; Reverend T.J. Jemison, one of the organizers of the 1953 Baton Rouge Bus Boycott; State Representative Joe Delpit; Rupert Richardson, the President of the Louisiana NAACP; Ben Jeffers, the march organizer; State Representative Richard Turnley; and future State Senator Cleo Fields.

This documentary explores the many African American politicians in Louisiana during Reconstruction; the issues of white supremacy and segregation; the high poverty level in the Black community; the 350,000 unregistered Black voters in the state at the time; and the community reaction encountered by the marchers encouraging voter registration.

LPB Deputy Director Christina Melton, “It’s incredible to rediscover the amazing and important work of Louisiana’s civil rights leaders and activists through this time capsule of a documentary. A big part of LPB’s mission is to tell Louisiana’s story, something we have done for 45 years. Thanks to the LDMA and the grant from the AAPB, significant stories such as this are not lost to time and can serve as inspiration to a new generation of community leaders.”

“The Marchers: 16 Days on Highway 1” was saved through the American Archive of Public Broadcasting Transcribe to Digitize Challenge by vendor George Blood L.P., a digitization service provider. For every speech-to-text transcript that LPB corrected, George Blood digitized one of LPB’s programs free-of-charge.

According to LDMA Archivist Leslie Bourgeois, “The LDMA and LPB are very grateful to participate in this Challenge. Special thanks goes to Friends of LPB volunteer, Jane Honeycutt, whose efforts helped us save this documentary. Many of the videotapes in our collections are deteriorating at a rapid rate because they have outlived their shelf lives and the equipment required to play back these videotapes is no longer being manufactured. Despite these challenges, LPB and the State Archives work together to continue to save Louisiana’s historic record.” Over 100 LPB programs have been digitized through this project.

To watch The Marchers: 16 Days on Highway 1, visit https://lpb.org/votermarch​.