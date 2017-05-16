Masonic Lodge #243 presents Honesty and Integrity Awards

THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque

On Tuesday, May 2, Crowley Masonic Lodge #243 presented its Masonic Honesty and Integrity Awards to area high school students demonstrating virtues that lead to successful, meaningful and rewarding lifestyles. Present for the awards ceremony were, from left, Erica Venable and Scott LeBlanc with their daughter Sydney LeBlanc of Midland High School; Benjamin Doughty of Midland High School with his parents Connie and Christian Doughty; Courtney McFarlain of Iota High School with her mother Tammy Londerno; John Mouton of Iota High School with his parents John and Nicole Mouton; Sarah Hanks of Crowley High School with her mother Sarah Hanks; and Perry Myles Jr. of Crowley High School with his father Perry Myles.