Members of CHS Class of 1958 gather for 59th reunion

PHOTO SUBMITTED
Members of the Crowley High School Class of 1958 on hand for their 59th reunion included, from left, Carl Smith, Robert Gauthier, Barbara Pace, Bonnie Sarver, John Sarver, Dalton Hoffpauir, Betty Hoffpauir, John Potts, Zizi DelaHoussaye, Don Barras, Ann Barras, Betty Wasguespack, Luby Guillot, Jane Neisser, Nola Hains, Gayle Guillot, Tom Davies, Minerva Thibodeaux, Jessie Cheatham, Kathryn Leger, Charles King and Ron Waguespack. Also present but not pictured were Punkie Davies and Charlotte Smith.
Mon, 05/22/2017 - 11:32am Saja Hoffpauir