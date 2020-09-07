Menard, Rodriguez joined in holy matrimony

Miss Allison Anne Menard and Mr. Fredy Leonardo Rodriguez, both of Houston, Texas, were united in holy matrimony on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

The couple exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony at The Westin Houston Medical Center. Leon Hayduchok officiated the 5:30 p.m. nuptials.

The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Ronald D. Menard of Crowley. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Yvonne Martin Menard and the late Mr. Rodney Lee Menard of Crowley, and of the late Mr. and Mrs. Rodney William LeJeune of Iota.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. David Rodriguez-Russi of Bogata, Columbia. His grandparents are Mr. and Ms. Jose Pennela and the late Mr. and Mrs. Eduardo Rodriguez, all of Bogata.

Escorted to the altar by her father, the bride was beautiful in a light ivory gown by Lazaro. The Alençon lace bodice featured a deep sweetheart neckline, and a jeweled belt defined the dress at its natural waistline. The dupioni silk skirt was trimmed with lace detail at the hem and flowed into a scalloped, tiered cathedral length train. The bride paired her gown with a tulle fingertip length veil with embroidered lace accents. She carried a bouquet of pink, ivory and white roses and peonies.

Ashley Menard Fontenot, sister of the bride, served as matron of honor.

Daniel Rodriguez, brother of the groom, stood as best man.

William Fontenot, nephew of the bride, served as ring bearer and was escorted by Amie Koronczok, friend of the bride.

Following the ceremony, family and friends celebrated with the newlywed couple at a seated candlelight dinner in the Westin’s ballroom.

The bride’s three-tiered wedding cake was served following the dinner.

On the evening prior to the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bride’s parents at a Houston restaurant.

The bride is a graduate of Crowley High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in dietetics from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a Master of Science degree in nutrition from Texas Woman’s University in Houston. She is presently employed at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital.

The groom graduated from Beth Shalom High School before attending Lone Star University in Houston. He is currently a certified personal trainer.

The couple is residing in Houston.