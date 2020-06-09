Miles Perret Cancer Services sets ‘Games Across Acadiana’

Miles Perret Cancer Services (MPCS) is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Games of Acadiana with a new take on what has become the largest fundraiser for Miles Perret.

“We are celebrating 20 years of Games with 20 days of fun and turning all of Acadiana into our playground,” says Sherry Hernandez, MPCS Community Liaison.

“On August 1st, we will be kicking off Acadiana’s Ultimate Scavenger Hunt and we’re calling it Games Across Acadiana” says Hernandez.

The 20-day virtual scavenger hunt will feature over 50 missions and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Keeping true to tradition, Games Across Acadiana will be free to play. Participants will have the opportunity to complete a variety of missions and earn points for a chance to win over 50 great prizes including a Grand Prize of $10,000.

MPCS invites you to Play with a Purpose during Acadiana’s Ultimate Scavenger Hunt set for Aug. 1 through Aug. 20. All proceeds from the event will benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services to help local families fighting cancer.

For more information on joining the hunt, visit milesperret.org/GAA or call 337-984-1920.