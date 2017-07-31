Miss Crowley contestants, sponsors enjoy pre-pageant social

THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque

Miss Crowley contestants and their sponsors on hand for the event were, seated from left, Maci Stroderd; Amber Vincent; Brooke Comeaux; Katelyn LeBlanc; Victoria Callahan; Katie Boullion; standing, Brandy Richard and Cassandra Powell, Gatti’s Pizza; Cindy Miller and Sharise Schwinn, First National Bank; Marcey Broussard, Lyons Point Country Store; Ellen Meche, Rice City CrossFit; Mona Fontenot and Sidney Fontenot, Boutique 46; and Gwen Foreman, AFC Towing.