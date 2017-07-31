Miss Crowley contestants, sponsors enjoy pre-pageant social

THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque
Members of the Crowley Professional Women’s Club hosting the Tuesday, July 25, Sponsor’s Social held at Crowley City Hall were, seated from left, Heather Trahan, Julian Devillier, Junior Miss Crowley Kailey Hollier, Miss Crowley Kathryn Shea Duncan, Teen Miss Crowley Jessica Clayton, Valerie Rue; standing, Dolores Nutt, Elizabeth Monk, Nettie Breaux, Shanna Trahan, Tessa Richard, Lakayla Stelly, Sonia Devillier, Amber Hargrave, Jean Gaspard, Suzette Spell and Gwen Foreman.
Miss Crowley contestants and their sponsors on hand for the event were, seated from left, Maci Stroderd; Amber Vincent; Brooke Comeaux; Katelyn LeBlanc; Victoria Callahan; Katie Boullion; standing, Brandy Richard and Cassandra Powell, Gatti’s Pizza; Cindy Miller and Sharise Schwinn, First National Bank; Marcey Broussard, Lyons Point Country Store; Ellen Meche, Rice City CrossFit; Mona Fontenot and Sidney Fontenot, Boutique 46; and Gwen Foreman, AFC Towing.
Teen Miss Crowley Contestants and their sponsors mingling at the social were, seated from left, Leah Hoffpauir, Fezzo’s; Mikayla Clayton, Madison Sittig, Mary-Kait Simon, Taren Adams; standing, Ellie Bullock, Fezzo’s; Jennifer Mixon and Luci Mixon, Puddles and Lace; and Michelle Simon, Nero’s Lawn Care.
Junior Miss Crowley Contestants and their sponsors enjoying the Sponsor’s Social were, seated from left, Raina Bolduc; Bailey Sittig; Madeline Foster; Alexis Romero; Faith Hayes; standing, Mary Lormand, Mary Ellen’s Flower Shop; Jude Sittig, Sittig’s Mobile X-Ray; Tessa Richard, Rice City Gymnastics; Amber Hargrave, La Belle Vie Salon; and Steve Mire, Evangeline Bank.