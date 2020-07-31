National Book Festival set for Sept. 25-27

The 2020 Library of Congress National Book Festival will connect with audiences across the country for an interactive, online celebration of “American Ingenuity” for the festival’s 20th year.

The event will feature new books by more than 120 of the nation’s most-renowned writers, poets and artists.

The festival will also showcase the many ways the national library embraces all subjects in its unparalleled collection.

During the weekend of Sept. 25-27, virtual stages at loc.gov/bookfest will offer on-demand videos, live author chats and discussions, options to personalize your own journey through the festival with particular themes and book buying possibilities through the festival’s official bookseller, Politics & Prose, with a limited number of commemorative book plates signed by authors.

The Library is also in discussion with broadcast partners to ensure broad access to the festival.

New to this year’s festival is an opportunity for festivalgoers to take a deeper dive into timely topics engaged by many books across the festival’s stages.

Attendees are invited to follow three newsworthy threads that weave through the festival and offer a more profound appreciation for the subjects. They are:

• “Fearless Women” – books by and about strong women and resolute trailblazers.

• “Hearing Black Voices” – books that showcase Black voices across all genres, affirming their contributions to American culture.

• “Democracy” – books that assess the state of democratic principles here in America and around the globe.

For more information visit https://www.loc.gov/events/2020-national-book-festival/about-this-event/.