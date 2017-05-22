THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque
Jamarion Batiste, left, was named Little Master NAUW, and Ny’Yana Wilson, right, was named Little Miss NAUW at the NAUW - Crowley Branch’s 36th Annual Royalty Pageant.

PHOTO SUBMITTED
Selected as Master NAUW and Miss NAUW at the NAUW - Crowley Branch’s 36th Annual Royalty Pageant were, from left, Jonathan Van’Vorris Kneeland Jr. and Makayla Musco.

THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque
Members of the NAUW - Crowley Branch hosting the 36th Annual Royalty Pageant included, seated from left, Cheryl Shelvin Lewis (pageant co-chair), President Cynthia Winbush, Dr. Ezora J. Proctor, Shelda Kelso (pageant co-chair); standing, Myrtle Cain, Jocelyn Potier, Dr. Michelle Calloway, Hilda Jones, DeBira Broussard, Latikka Magee-Charles, Sonjatina Wilridge, Dora Johnson and Meridian Vallery.

NAUW - Crowley Branch names new royalty at 36th annual pageant

Mon, 05/22/2017 - 11:30am Saja Hoffpauir

On Saturday, May 6, the National Association of University - Crowley Branch held its 36th Annual Royalty Pageant. The pageant, which ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Acadia Parish, LA. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
P.O. Box 1381, Crowley, LA 70527
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017