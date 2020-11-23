NAUW distributes Thanksgiving gift cards

PHOTO SUBMITTED

The Crowley Branch National Association of University Women President Myrtle R. Cain, far right, presented numerous gift cards to senior citizens during this Thanksgiving season. Among those receiving gift cards were, from left, Catherine Calais, Israelite Baptist Church; Rebecca Webster (accepting on behalf of Katherine Webster), St. Joseph Baptist Cuurch; Edna Robinson, Greater Mr. Zion; and Marie Solomon (accepting on behalf of Juanita Bennett), First Church of God in Christ, Crowley.